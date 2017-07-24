Latest poll shows double digit drop in popularity for Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating dropped by 10 points according to an Ifop poll released on Sunday, hitting 54% in his third month in office.

According to Journal dy Dimanche, French voters were “either confused by plans for the tax system, shocked by a dispute with the head of the army or unsettled by upcoming labor laws reform.”

Bloomberg notes that the 10 point drop in Macron’s approval rating was the second-biggest decline for a French president so soon after election.

The survey for JDD was conducted by phone and online July 17-22 among 1,947 respondents.

According to Zerohedge, while Macron made a strong start on the world stage and won a solid majority in parliament, dark clouds have emerged in recent weeks, especially after he was widely criticized by opponents and the press as heavy-handed after a row over budget cuts that ended with the resignation of a highly-regarded military chief, who infamous told a parliamentary committee “I won’t let myself be fucked“ before he resigned.

The Local.fe reports…

France’s youngest-ever president, who has sought to project an image of authority since taking office in May, made clear during the row with the military boss that he would brook no insubordination as commander-in-chief. The leftist Liberation newspaper said Macron’s “little authoritarian fit” could be a sign he was drunk on power and said it was time for him “to grow up a bit”. The 39-year-old leader has also backed a controversial bill to toughen France’s security laws that includes measures some rights groups have branded as draconian. His majority in parliament has drawn concern, with opponents and several newspapers expressing concern over the concentration of power in the presidency.

Zerohedge reports…