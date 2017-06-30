Latest CNN Video features Associate Producer for “New Day” admitting CNN is ‘left-leaning’ network

Project Veritas’ newest video features Jimmy Carr, the Associate Producer for CNN’s New Day attacking President Donald Trump and admitting that CNN has a left-leaning bias.

When asked by a Project Veritas undercover journalist if CNN is impartial, Carr plainly responded, “In theory.”

The second part of the Project Veritas video features a “New Day” focus group segment meant to “grade Trump’s performance”, selectively edited to push an anti-Trump agenda, omitting hours of focus group tape to present narrative that supported CNN’s left leaning ideology.