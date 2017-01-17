Germany’s Angela Merkel vows to fight Donald Trump, and challenge his “Make America Great Again” mission

Angela Merkel wants to take the fight to Donald Trump...bad idea.

David Cameron, gone. Hillary Clinton, gone. Hollande, almost gone, Barack Obama, almost gone.

Angel Merkel is the last neo-liberal, globalist leader standing…and the German Chancellor says she is ready to take on Trump and fight for the rights of the 0.1%.

We predict that it will only be a matter of time before Merkel also falls victim to the wave of patriotic nationalism that is sweeping across the western world.

Yesterday, in a stunning interview with Bild newspaper, Trump warned German car companies he would impose a border tax of 35% on vehicles imported to the U.S. market.

Trump laid waste to German automobile manufactures like BMW, Daimler, and Volkswagen, for failing to produce more cars in the United States.

Reuters reports…

Chancellor Angela Merkel told German industry leaders on Monday that she would remain committed to free trade in an indirect rebuttal to comments from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s about border taxes on car imports. Speaking to the German Chamber of Commence and Industry in the western city of Cologne, Merkel also urged industry leaders to remain supportive of the German government in the forthcoming Brexit negotiations between Britain and the European Union. “We can’t let anyone divide us,” she said.

That “anyone” being incoming US President Donald Trump.

As far as free trade and open markets go, Merkel told the industrialists her government was determined to fight for them. “We’ve got to fight this battle, if for no other reason than principle,” Merkel said, referring to Germany’s commitment to the free trade that has fueled its prosperity and helped make it one of the world’s leading export nations. “I’m ready for that,” Merkel added, echoing words from her Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble earlier on Monday. Schaeuble issued a thinly veiled warning to Trump over the dangers of protectionist trade policies. “Whoever wants growth – and I trust this administration will be a growth-friendly one – must be in favor of open markets,” Schaeuble told the Wall Street Journal in an interview. “Protectionism can afford short-term advantages but is almost always damaging in the long term.” Merkel said she hoped German companies would take up the challenge.

Angela Merkel is eager to meet with President Trump soonest, and while all this tough Chancellor rhetoric is nice for headlines, Merkel will play along with President Trump’s policies, or face the same the same fate as all her neo-liberal peers have had befallen unto them.