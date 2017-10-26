Las Vegas shooters’ brother arrested in LA for possession of child pornography

The Las Vegas shooting is quickly devolving into a complete mess of an investigation.

It has nearly been one month since the deadliest mass shooting in recent US history, and instead of questions being answered, conspiracies are not only given air to breath, but provided water to grow.

Suddenly we have another Stephen Paddock spring up from almost nowhere, a brother with a criminal record, recently arrested for child porn possession in L.A.

The LA Times reports…

The brother of Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday on suspicion of possessing hundreds of images of child pornography, according to authorities. Bruce Douglas Paddock, 58, was taken into custody at a nursing facility in the 5300 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, in the Valley Village neighborhood, and booked at 8 a.m. Television news footage showed Paddock in a wheelchair being loaded into the back of a van by Los Angeles Police Department officers. Documents filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court outlined 20 criminal charges against Paddock, all related to possession of child pornography or the sexual exploitation of children. The felony complaint for the arrest warrant accused Paddock of having more than 600 pornographic images of children or youths, including 10 or more images showing a child younger than 12. The investigation of Paddock began after evidence was found in a Sun Valley business where he had been squatting, the LAPD said in a statement. The evidence was found after Paddock was evicted, police said. Paddock was homeless at the time and couldn’t be found, the LAPD said, adding that investigations “recently” tracked him to the North Hollywood facility where he was arrested Wednesday. The LAPD released a photo of Paddock “in case there may be victims of unreported incidents,” who might see it and contact authorities, the department said. Josh Rubenstein, an LAPD spokesman, said Paddock’s arrest was the result of an independent investigation by the LAPD and not related to the deadly shooting rampage in Las Vegas. The LAPD’s case began before the shooting, he added.

Bruce Paddock is one of four brothers. Their father, Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, was a convicted bank robber who was once placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

According to the LA Times, Bruce Paddock has had numerous run-ins with local law enforcement over the last 25 years, according to Los Angeles County criminal records.