Las Vegas security guard’s body language shows “Signs of Deception” during Ellen interview (Video)

Ellen Degeneres’ interview withMandalay Bay security guard in hiding, Jesus Campos, delivered no substantive answers about the three time changed timeline in the Las Vegas massacre.

MGM owns Mandalay Bay and operates Ellen-themed slot machines, which has many asking why Campos would speak only to Ellen…an “entertainer” who is not qualified for a news interview of this magnitude.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

Last week, The Gateway Pundit reported Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos ‘vanished’ moments before his interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. Campos’ union boss claimed he didn’t know his employee’s whereabouts after the interview was cancelled. Campos surfaced this week for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. Now we learn MGM owners feared Campos would open the casino operator to lawsuits if faced with tough questions. MGM insisted Ellen DeGeneres lob softball questions at Campos just to be safe, inadvertently admitting he never vanished, but was temporally silenced. Body language expert ‘Bombard’ posted a video analysis to YouTube Thursday, concluding Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos’ facial expressions and vocal discrepancies were found to convey signs of deception.

BOMBARD’S BODY LANGUAGE: “Ellen says, “certain amount of time supposed to check out on it, right?” She’s talking about the door the security guard checked on and the maintenance man. Jesus responds, “Yes we got, uh, notifications,” and he gives us a quick raised eyebrow. No knowledge confirm between the two – between him and Ellen. “Making sure that, uh, to secure them,” and he searches for the word. “Or if already secure making…” and it’s a general phrase that puts it in the mind statement of a policy of alarms and doors – “that uh, check on the doors…” – search again. A lot of searching with the mind, trying to remember the story that he’s putting out. While re-telling the story he relies heavily on emotion for memory. It’s a memory trick; associating things to memory by emotion helps with recall. So if you’ve got a story in your mind and you associate it with something in your mind that is emotional it helps you to remember it better. Because he has no memory on any visuals of that event. That’s not normal. And he also is struggling with it, and you can see that when he does his slow eye-closing. So he’s struggling to remember it. Another part of the video, Stephen [Schuck] puts his hand on Jesus’s back in comfort. It is an unnatural movement; it is not comforting and a friendly comfort. It is awkward and it’s not on any cues that Jesus gives for Stephen to do that. And you can tell by their talk and the same words that they use, the witnesses have corroborated with each other and have come up with a story together. Also Ellen’s touch on Jesus is on cue, and Jesus is giving no indication that he needs comforting when she does it.”

On Thursday, a new report revealed that MGM admitted to lying about security guard Campos ‘vanishing’ to protect itself from lawsuits. The Daily Mail UK reports…

Fearing Jesus Campos would ‘spill the beans’ about the timeline of the shooting if he was grilled by proper journalists, MGM, which owns the hotel where deranged gunman Stephen Paddock shot 600 people, insisted that security officer appear ONLY on only appear on Ellen, DailyMail.com has learned exclusively. MGM is worried that families of the 58 people murdered as well as many of the 546 injured in the Mandalay Bay massacre will launch lawsuits potentially worth billions of dollars against the company, sources tell DailyMail.com. And they thought Campos might not keep his story straight under the pressure of the TV lights and tough questioning.

[…] ‘MGM was behind the decision to call off all the interviews and did a deal with Ellen, knowing she would not play hardball on the timeline as long as she had the exclusive,’ a TV insider told DailyMail.com.

Tucker Carlson called out the entire interview as a complete staged event…a marketing play by MGM, using Ellen and Campos as useful and willing idiots.