Las Vegas police reveal “note found in gunman’s hotel were aiming calculations”

Chilling details about what Paddock was up to days before he massacred 59 people during a Vegas country music concert.
The Gateway Pundit reports that Las Vegas gunman, Stephen Paddock, practiced shooting in the desert days before the massacre.
WSJ provides some more details…
The gunman who killed 58 people here Sunday appears to have gone out to the desert to practice shooting two days before the massacre, according to a law-enforcement official familiar with the investigation. Investigators have uncovered video footage from a home-surveillance system that shows Stephen Paddock driving alone to an area on the outskirts of Mesquite, Nev. where locals go for target practice. The footage shows Paddock heading to the area on the Friday before the attack, the official said. A spokeswoman for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department didn’t immediately return a request for comment. In recent years, Paddock split time between a home on a quiet cul-de-sac in Mesquite and hotels in Las Vegas, about a 90-minute drive. His neighbors say they hardly knew him. His home backed up to a golf course, but he wasn’t known there, either.
According to CBS News, Las Vegas law enforcement said that the numbers on the note found in the gunman’s hotel suite were aiming calculations.
Officer Dave Newton from the Las Vegas Police Department’s K-9 unit said he noticed a note on the shooter’s bed stand once officers breached the room. He said the note was located near one of the windows that Paddock had smashed with a hammer to fire onto the crowd below with high-powered semi-automatic rifles outfitted to increase their rate of fire.
“I could see on it he had written the distance, the elevation he was on, the drop of what his bullet was gonna be for for the crowd,” Newton said. “So he had had that written down and figured out so he would know where to shoot to hit his targets from there.”
Paddock’s hotel suite was on the 32nd floor of the hotel, looking down on the crowd across the street. More than 20,000 people were attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival when Paddock opened fire. The crowd was approximately 400 yards away, well within range of the expensive custom-made rifles found in his suite.
