Las Vegas police reveal “note found in gunman’s hotel were aiming calculations”

Chilling details about what Paddock was up to days before he massacred 59 people during a Vegas country music concert.

The Gateway Pundit reports that Las Vegas gunman, Stephen Paddock, practiced shooting in the desert days before the massacre.

WSJ provides some more details…

The gunman who killed 58 people here Sunday appears to have gone out to the desert to practice shooting two days before the massacre, according to a law-enforcement official familiar with the investigation. Investigators have uncovered video footage from a home-surveillance system that shows Stephen Paddock driving alone to an area on the outskirts of Mesquite, Nev. where locals go for target practice. The footage shows Paddock heading to the area on the Friday before the attack, the official said. A spokeswoman for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department didn’t immediately return a request for comment. In recent years, Paddock split time between a home on a quiet cul-de-sac in Mesquite and hotels in Las Vegas, about a 90-minute drive. His neighbors say they hardly knew him. His home backed up to a golf course, but he wasn’t known there, either.

According to CBS News, Las Vegas law enforcement said that the numbers on the note found in the gunman’s hotel suite were aiming calculations.