Las Vegas brothel explores bitcoin as payment for sexual services

Nevada’s Bunny Ranch may be the most famous legal brothel in the world thanks to it being featured on HBO’s Cathouse show, and its owner Dennis Hof giving the Nevada brothel big exposure through social media, books, as well as podcasts, and live streaming events.

QZ reports that Hof said in a statement that the Bunny Ranch is one of the seven legal brothels he owns in Nevada, which has started to “explore” using bitcoin for payment for sexual services.

“We have some of the richest men in the world coming in and out of my brothels” said Hof. “Our high dollar clientele is accustomed to getting anything they want here, so when I started hearing requests from them to look into accepting bitcoin, I took those suggestions very seriously. “Friends of mine like Heidi [Fleiss, Hollywood’s most notorious madam] have been trusted with a lot of powerful secrets, and the anonymous nature of bitcoin is a natural fit for people who have much to lose if their private matters were to ever fall into the wrong hands,” Hof added before describing how clients would come into the brothel with duffel bags full of cash, which poses a security problem.

According to Zerohedge, while this is a big step for those seeking these services in the United States, The Bunny Ranch is not the world’s first Bitcoin Brothel.

In 2013, Birmingham, U.K., service VIP Passion – touted as “the ultimate midlands escort agency” – boasted the typical assortment of partners-for-hire, but also began offering something no rival, or indeed any other brothel on earth, really can: sex for bitcoins. (Or “companionship” for bitcoins, to borrow the company’s euphemism.)