Land Reform In Ramaphosa’s South Africa

The ANC’s old Soviet-inspired Freedom Charter promised this: “All shall have the right to occupy land wherever they choose.”

The Duran

1 min ago

Authored by Ilana Mercer via Unz.com:

He who believes he has a right to another man’s property ought to produce proof that he is its rightful owner. “As the old legal adage goes, ‘Possession is nine-tenths of the law,’ as it is the best evidence in our uncertain world of legitimate title. The burden of proof rests squarely with the person attempting to alter and abolish present property titles.” (From “Into the Cannibal’s Pot: Lessons For America From Post-Apartheid South-Africa”.)

It is to this potent principle that democratic rule in South Africa has taken an axe—or, rather, an assegai.

Here is how taking land legally currently works, in South Africa, a place the US State Department has only just lauded as “a strong democracy with resilient institutions…,” a country merely “grappling with the difficult issue of land reform.” “Land reform,” of course, is a euphemism for land distribution in the Robert Mugabe mold.

The process currently in place typically begins with a “tribe” or group of individuals who band together to claim vast tracts of private property.

If these loosely and conveniently conjoined groups know anything, it’s this: South Africa’s adapted, indigenized law allows coveted land, owned and occupied by another, to be obtained with relative ease.

See, the country no longer enjoys the impressive Western system of Roman-Dutch law it once enjoyed. Lax law and poorly protected property rights signal a free-for-all on the lives of white owners and their livestock

No sooner does this newly constituted “tribe” (or band of bandits, really) launch a claim with the South African Department of Rural Development and Land Reform, than related squatters—sometimes in the thousands—move to colonize the land.

They defile its grounds and groundwater by using these as one vast toilet, and terrorize, sometimes kill, its occupants and their animals in the hope of “nudging” them off the land.

Dr. Philip du Toit, a farmer (with a doctorate in labor law) and author of “The Great South African Land Scandal,” speaks of recurrent attacks on farm animals that “hark back to the Mau Mau terror campaign which drove whites off Kenyan farms.”

Farmer’s Weekly used to be packed with pitiful accounts of cows poisoned with exotic substances, battered with heavy metal bars, writhing in agony for hours before being found by a distraught farmer.

“Encroachment is the right word,” a farmer told du Toit. “They put their cattle in, then they cut the fences, then they start stealing your crops, forcing you to leave your land. And then they say: ‘Oh well, there’s vacant land, let’s move on to it.’

It’s a very subtle way of stealing land.” “When there is a farm claim I say ‘Look out!’ because attacks may follow to scare the farmers,” confirmed the regional director of the Transvaal Agricultural Union (TAU).”

Agri SA, an organization representing small and large-scale commercial farmers, reports the annual theft of hundreds of thousands of priceless livestock.

Because of legal claims they are powerless to fight, squatters whom they cannot fend off, and cattle, crops and families which they can no longer protect, farmers have already been pushed to abandon hundreds of thousands of hectares of prime commercial farmland.

“Since the end of apartheid in 1994, when multi-racial elections were held,” wrote Dan McDougal of the London Times, millions of “acres of productive farmland have been transferred to black ownership. Much of it is now lying fallow, creating no economic benefit for the nation or its new owners.”

South Africa has become a net importer of food for the first time in its history.

“My visit to Mpumalanga came immediately after crossing the frontier from Zimbabwe,” attests Aidan Hartley, also of the Times, “and what struck me was how similar the landscapes were after redistribution had taken place. Once productive maize fields now grow only weeds. Citrus orchards are dying, their valuable fruit rotting on the branches. Machinery lies about rusting. Irrigation pipes have been looted and farm sheds are derelict and stripped of roofing. Windbreak trees have been hacked down and roads are potholed.”

Dr. du Toit has traversed the “beloved country” from the Limpopo to the Cape, from Natal to the North West to document the transfer and consequent trashing of the country’s commercial farms.

Without exception, splendid enterprises that fed the country many times over have been reduced to “subsistence operations with a few mangy cattle and the odd mealiepatch.” (Mealie is Afrikaans for “maize,” deriving, apparently, from the Portuguese word milho.)

In even the best-case scenario, farms belonging to the whites who feed the country and produce surpluses are being handed over to subsistence farmers who can barely feed themselves.

Now, it’s about to get worse—unless a super hero comes to the rescue. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government is denying it, but the South African press reports that “the first two farms have been targeted for unilateral seizure.”

If anyone can make the thuggish African National Congress and its leader, Ramaphosa, reconsider their plot to simply steal privately owned land from whites and gift it to the clamoring black citizens of South Africa—it’s President Donald Trump.

Another super hero, Fox News broadcaster Tucker Carlson, has served as the catalyst. Tucker got the American government, in the person of Donald Trump, to respond to indisputable crimes against humanity underway for decades against rural, white South Africans.

President Trump’s resolve to sic Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the case is possibly the first impassioned, official, American reaction to what a genocide expert has been warning about.

South African “whites and Boers” Dr. Gregory H. Stanton has placed in these stages of genocide: classification (number 1), symbolization (2), polarization (number 6 in 10).

Classification of whites as The Other has occurred. And attendant symbols of this hatred have been developed and are ingrained in the culture. To wit, in the new, highly polarized South Africa, there’s a renewed appreciation for the old slogan, “Kill the Boer, kill the farmer,” chanted at political rallies and funerals.

* Citations are in “Into the Cannibal’s Pot: Lessons For America From Post-Apartheid South-Africa” (2011) by ilana mercer, who has been writing a weekly, paleolibertarian column since 1999. She’s on TwitterFacebook,GabYouTube

Latest

Reparations, racism, and equality of outcome. South Africa slides into Marxist abyss (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 92.
Alex Christoforou

2 hours ago

August 27, 2018

South Africa’s land reform program is now front and center after US President Donald Trump tweeted about the South African government’s plan to steal farms from white landowners.

Trump said he asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to study South African “land and farm seizures” and “killing of farmers”…

South Africa’s president is sticking by his claims that taking farms away from white farmers is a program of “land-reform” that will make South Africa fairer…

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou examine the Marxist abyss that South Africa has plunged itself into, as the radical left champion the government theft of farmland from landowners as some sort of twisted historical reparation…all the while South Africa, once a country fully capable of feeding its population, has become a net importer of food for the first time in its history.

Via The Express UK

Although the president was making the case for land-reform, many commentators are insistent that this is a land grab which may further inflame racial tensions.

White farmers in South Africa have said they have been targeted in ‘horrific’ attacks this year, which were ignored by police and encouraged by the government.

In an article today for the Financial Times, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said land ownership changing hands is essential to fulfill the vision of Nelson Mandela, the nation’s first democratic president.

Mr. Ramaphosa writes: “This is no land grab. Nor is it an assault on the private ownership of property.

“South Africa has learnt from the experiences of other countries and will not make the mistakes that some have made.”

He argued that 97 percent of South Africa’s total agricultural holding are owned by seven percent of landowners, and 72 percent of farms and agricultural holdings are owned by whites.

His administration intends to release well-located urban land for low-cost housing, allowing poorer South Africans to relocate and find jobs.

Mr Ramaphosa wrote…

“Land reform in South Africa is a moral, social and economic imperative.

“By bringing more land into productive use, by giving more South Africans assets and opportunities, the country is creating conditions for greater, more inclusive and more meaningful growth”

His words could fuel fears among big business in South Africa that his programme could lead to greater instability.

US President Donald Trump this week sent the rand into a tailspin by tweeting that he would ask Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to study South African “land and farm seizures” and the “killing of farmers”.

Mr. Ramaphosa took over the presidency in February this year after the corrupt Jacob Zuma was forced to resign from office under the looming threat of a military coup.

Latest

Is The Social Media Crackdown On Conservatives About To Get Even Worse?

Representatives from Facebook, Google, Twitter, Microsoft, Snapchat and other major social media companies gathered to discuss “strategy” for the 2018 election.

2 hours ago

August 27, 2018

Authored by Michael Snyder via The American Dream blog:

Is the social media crackdown on conservatives about to get even worse? 

On Friday, representatives from Facebook, Google, Twitter, Microsoft, Snapchat and other major social media companies gathered to discuss “strategy” for the 2018 election.  Supposedly they were going to discuss how to combat the flow of “misinformation”, but we know what that means.  Every time the social media giants pledge to do more to crack down on “fake news”, more conservatives get censored.  In recent months we have witnessed the greatest purge of conservative voices in the history of the Internet, and as you will see below, even more prominent voices have been hit with bans in recent days.  Of course the social media companies are pledging that their censorship efforts are being implemented in an even-handed manner, but obviously all of their meddling has greatly enhanced the probability that Democrats will emerge victorious in November.

According to Breitbart, this gathering of social media executives was initiated by Facebook, and it was held at Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco…

Facebook is reportedly meeting with multiple other Silicon Valley Masters of the Universe Friday to discuss how to prevent the spread of “misinformation” across their platforms ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Business Insider reports that Silicon Valley tech giants including Facebook, Twitter, Google, Microsoft, and Snap will be holding a meeting at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco Friday to discuss the 2018 U.S. midterm elections. According to emails obtained by BuzzFeed News, Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy Nathaniel Gleicher invited 12 representatives from the companies to the meeting.

But this isn’t the first time a gathering like this has taken place.

In fact, we now know that executives from many of the largest tech companies met with representatives from the deep state back in May

In May, representatives from Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Oath, Snap and Twitter met with Christopher Krebs, an undersecretary at the US Department of Homeland Security, and Mike Burham from the FBI’s foreign influence taskforce.

Since that meeting, we have seen social media censorship get much, much worse.

Could it be possible that there is a connection?

And we have also just learned that Facebook will now be rating all users (that means you too) for “trustworthiness”

The social media giant plans to assign users a reputation score that ranks them on a scale of from zero to one, according to the Washington Post.

It marks Facebook’s latest effort to stave off fake news, bot accounts and other misleading content on its site.

But the idea of a reputation score has already generated skepticism about how Facebook’s system will work, as well as criticism that it resembles China’s social credit rating system.

Yes, this is almost exactly like China’s new “social credit rating system”.  In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if Facebook actually got that idea from them.

We are seeing the rise of a tyrannical Big Brother technocracy, and it is getting worse with each passing month.  Just check out some of the big name conservatives that have been censored by social media in recent days…

-The Hagmann Report was just slapped with a 90 day ban by YouTube.

-Verity Baptist Church was just completely banned by YouTube.

-The David Horowitz Freedom Center just had the processing of their donations blocked by Visa and Mastercard.

-“Activist Mommy” Elizabeth Johnston was recently banned by Facebook.

In addition, Facebook’s censorship of PragerU has resulted in a drop of engagement of more than 99 percent

Conservative non-profit group PragerU also recently appeared to be the latest victims of Facebook censorship, as many recent posts from the group’s Facebook paged suffered a 99.9999 percent drop in engagement based on Facebook’s own dashboard. The social media giant also pulled down two PragerU videos, which it labeled “hate speech.”

The social media giants seem determined to try to kill off the conservative movement in this country, and in my latest book I discuss how political correctness has gotten completely and utterly out of control in America.  These elitists don’t believe in free speech, because on some level they understand that their ideas would not win in a free and open marketplace of ideas.

In order to win, they must censor us.  And the more tyrannical they become, the more Americans will start turning against them.

Fortunately, there are signs that the tide is starting to turn.  Facebook’s web traffic in the U.S. is way, way down, and conservatives are beginning to abandon other repressive social media platforms as well.

The Internet is supposed to be a free and open forum where all ideas are freely discussed.  If we do not stand up now, we could lose control of the Internet forever, and we must not allow that to happen.

This article originally appeared on End Of The American Dream.  About the author: Michael Snyder is a nationally syndicated writer, media personality and political activist. He is publisher of The Most Important News and the author of four books including The Beginning Of The End and Living A Life That Really Matters.

 

Latest

Greece’s Problems Are Far From Over

Greece’s challenge is and has always been one of competitiveness and bureaucratic impediments to create businesses and jobs.

2 hours ago

August 27, 2018

Authored by Daniel Lacalle via DLacalle.com:

Greece has exited bailout territory and the European Union is making a strong case of the success of the program.

While Greece has obviously ended its bailout process, the real issues of the Greek economy remain largely intact.

The real drama is that none of the measures implemented have solved Greece’s real problems. No, it’s not the euro or the austerity plans. It’s not the cost or maturity of its debt. Greece pays less than 2.3% of GDP in interest expenses and has 16.5 years of average maturity in its bonds. In fact, Greece already enjoys much better debt terms than any sovereign re-structuring seen in recent history.

Greece´s problem is not one of solidarity either. Greece has received the equivalent of 214% of its GDP in aid from the Eurozone, ten times more, relative to the gross domestic product, than Germany after the Second World War.

Greece’s challenge is and has always been one of competitiveness and bureaucratic impediments to create businesses and jobs.

Greece ranks number 81 in the Global Competitiveness Index, compared to Spain (35), Portugal (36) or Italy (49). In fact, it has the levels of competitiveness of Algeria or Iran, not of an OECD country. On top of that, Greece has one of the worst fiscal systems, with a very high tax wedge that limits job creation with a combination of agressive taxation on SMEs and high bureaucracy. Greece ranks among the worst countries of the OECD in ease of doing business (Doing Business, World Bank) at number 61, well below Spain, Italy or Portugal.

No, it’s not the euro. Greece’s average annual déficit in the decade before it entered the euro was already 6%, and in the period it still grew significantly below the average of the EU countries and peripheral Europe.

Between 1976 and 2012 the number of civil servants multiplied by three while the private sector workforce grew just 25%. This, added to more than 70 loss-making public companies and a government spend to GDP figure that stands at 48%, and has averaged 49% since 2004, is the real Greek drama, and one that will not be solved easily.

One thing is sure, the Greek crisis will not finish by raising taxes to businesses, nor making small adjustments to a pension system that remains outdated and miles away from those of other European countries.

The inefficacy of subsequent Greek governments and Troika proposals is that they never tackle competitiveness and help job creation, they simply dig the hole deeper raising taxes and allowing wasteful spend to go on.

From a market perspective, the risk is undeniably contained, but not inexistent. Less than 21% of Greek debt is in the hands of private investors. Most of the country´s debt is in the IMF, ECB and EU countries’ hands.

The main risk for the Eurozone, which is already showing signals of slowdown, comes from a prolongued period of no-solutions.

Greece still shows the highest non-performing loan figure relative to total loans of the eurozone.

While deficits have been contained -mostly by raising taxes-, public debt has not fallen.

The tax wedge is one of the highest in the eurozone and the OECD, making Greece and uncompetitive country in terms of job creation and attraction of capital.

While unemployment has fallen, it is still the highest in the eurozone, and unlikely to be solved with such high tax wedge.

Greece’s problem is not the euro or austerity. It is a problem of a system that penalizes job creation and private enterprise to subsidize a monstruous bureaucracy and political spending.

