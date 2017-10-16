LA-DC Swamp: Weinstein paid for Bill Clinton’s legal fees during White House sex scandal

Article first appeared on RPT.
Last week RPT reported on a flashback moment, where Harvey Weinstein and good buddy, former POTUS Bill Clinton, had a cozy CNN chat between two liberal left sexual predators.
Weinstein told Bill Clinton: “I Always Learn Amazing Things From You”.
Weinstein was close to the Clinton’s. So close he helped pay for Bill’s legal fees when the former POTUS was fighting his own sexual assault charges.
We are certain that Hillary Clinton is shocked to have learned that Harvey flipped the bill for Bill’s legal woes.
Via The Gateway Pundit…
When Bill Clinton was at the height of the Monica Lewinsky sex scandal, Hollywood was by his side, offering donations for his legal fees, and one significant donor was a man who is now going through his own sex scandal—Harvey Weinstein.
More than 20 women have publicly accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, sexual assault or rape. After the New York Times and the New Yorker published in-depth stories detailing the testimonies of women who have been abused by Weinstein—and in many cases, paid off with airtight non-disclosure agreements—the stories have continued to come to light.
Former President Bill Clinton is no stranger to sex scandals. The scandal that received the most media attention came about in the late 1990s after former Arkansas state employee Paul Jones filed a civil lawsuit against him for sexual harassment when he was the state’s governor. During the discovery phase of the case, in which Jones’ legal team was searching for Clinton’s inappropriate relationships, the name of a White House intern surfaced: Monica Lewinsky.
In August 1998, a report from the Washington Post noted that Clinton was being accused of perjury and obstruction of justice regarding his testimony about his conduct with Lewinsky. At the same time, influential members of Hollywood were coming to Clinton’s defense.
The report noted that according to Clinton’s legal defense fund, a total of more than $2.2 million was raised in six months, which was notably more than was collected in funding during the previous four years of his presidency—combined.
“Hollywood was quick to come to the president’s aid. Among the 62 donors giving the maximum $10,000 were performers and directors such as Tom Hanks, Barbra Streisand, Michael Douglas, Ron Howard, Norman Lear, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw-Spielberg as well as studio executives Jeffrey Katzenberg, David Geffen,Harvey Weinstein and Bud Yorkin.”
