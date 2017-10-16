LA-DC Swamp: Weinstein paid for Bill Clinton’s legal fees during White House sex scandal

Article first appeared on RPT.

Last week RPT reported on a flashback moment, where Harvey Weinstein and good buddy, former POTUS Bill Clinton, had a cozy CNN chat between two liberal left sexual predators.

Weinstein told Bill Clinton: “I Always Learn Amazing Things From You”.

Weinstein was close to the Clinton’s. So close he helped pay for Bill’s legal fees when the former POTUS was fighting his own sexual assault charges.

We are certain that Hillary Clinton is shocked to have learned that Harvey flipped the bill for Bill’s legal woes.

When Bill Clinton was at the height of the Monica Lewinsky sex scandal, Hollywood was by his side, offering donations for his legal fees, and one significant donor was a man who is now going through his own sex scandal—Harvey Weinstein.

