Kurdish YPG to get backing from the Saudis

Back when it was cool to be a part of the gang that was going to oust Assad from power in Syria, Turkey’s Erdogan thought it might be advantageous to get in on the action, helping to destabilize Syria. Then the Syria thing turned into a real quagmire and the Americans started backing the Kurds while the Russians were backing Assad, putting the Turks in a bit of a tight spot.

The Turks can’t abide the Kurds, and they can’t afford to get on Moscow’s bad side. Then, of course, there’s the whole Iran and Israel thing going on. But we can’t forget America in all of this, they’ve got this bright idea to create an ‘Arab Coalition’ to act as yet another centrifugal force to help carry out their agenda, and that ‘Coalition’ envisions bringing in the Saudis.

While the Saudis have their own conflict going on with the Houthis in Yemen, that doesn’t mean that they can’t back their dog in all of this, after all, the Americans are practically begging them to. According to a recent report, issued by the Turkish media outlet Andalou Agency, the Saudis are getting together with the Kurdish YPG to form a new militant group in the region:

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:50 A.M.) – Officials from the Saudi regime met with members of the predominately Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northeastern Syria recently, Turkish state-owned Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday. According to the Anadolu report, three Saudi military consultants met with the YPG in the northeast Aleppo city of Kobani (var. ‘Ayn Al-‘Arab) last Friday. The YPG and Saudi officials discussed forming a new force in Syria that would be funded by the Gulf kingdom. The Anadolu report added that the Saudi officials setup communication checkpoints between Hasakah city and Al-Qamishli in order to recruit new fighters. These fighters are promised $200 if they join this new Arab force that is sponsored by Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia has not issued any response to this latest allegation.

Erdogan is probably wishes he’d just stayed out of the whole mess by now, since the Saudis are not known for letting go of something once they’ve sunk their teeth in, and the Kurds are proving to be quite the thorn in his side, with backing from his NATO ally, the USA. Essentially, it looks like this situation has the potential to carry on indefinitely, after a fashion, so that this could be to the Turks what Iraq was for the Americans.

