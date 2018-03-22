Kremlin spokesman exclusive interview: “Skripal was of zero value to Russia after spy swap”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov gave an exclusive interview to RT to state the obvious that an sane person knows but for some curious reasons the UK government fails to admit…

‘Skripal was of ‘zero value’ to Russia after spy swap, so why poison him now?’

And just to dispel the fake news reports from mainstream media that Russia refuses to answer any questions regarding the UK poisoning hoax, we refer our readers to The Duran’s detailed post on Russia’s rebuttal of British claims regarding the Skripal case.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has published a formal statement responding to British claims of Russian involvement in the attack on Sergey and Yulia Skripal, and demanding that Britain answer questions about its conduct of the Skripal case The complete text of the statement – known in diplomatic language as an Aide-memoire