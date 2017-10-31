Kevin Spacey’s bromance with Bill Clinton aboard the Lolita Express

Article first appeared on RPT…

The Clinton’s sure have close relationships with hollywood’s ever growing list of sexual predators. From their cozy friendship with die hard Hillary Clinton supporter Harvey Weinstein, to Bill’s bromance with Kevin Spacey, for some odd reason the Clinton mafia is deeply connected to the hollywood elite now being systematically being as sexual deviants.

The Duran reported in May 2016 that ex-President Bill Clinton was not only fooling around with White House interns, but has been involved in a “boys gone wild” sexcapade with billionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The bromance saw Bill Clinton board an orgy plane trip dubbed the “Lolita Express”, to the lavish private party island dubbed “Orgy Island”.

Here is what The Daily Mail wrote about one woman’s experience on Orgy Island:

‘I remember asking Jeffrey what’s Bill Clinton doing here kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said well he owes me a favor,’ one unidentified woman said in the lawsuit, which was filed in Palm Beach Circuit Court. The woman went on to say how orgies were a regular occurrence and she recalled two young girls from New York who were always seen around the five-house compound but their personal backstories were never revealed.

According to The Daily Mail, one woman on the island was an actual sex slave:

The woman was allegedly forced to have sex with “politicians, businessmen, royalty, [and] academics” at the retreat and was just one of “more than 40 women” that have come forth with claims against Epstein, showing the vast scale of the man’s dark operations, which aren’t limited only to ‘Orgy Island.’ Moreover Epstein was invited to Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in 2010, amongst 400 other guests, demonstrating his close friendship with the Clinton family.

Intellihub described Orgy Island as straight out of the film Eyes Wide Shut, with Jeffery Epstein acting as ring leader for a global elite that took sexual deviancy to new levels.

Owned by Jeffery Epstein, a wealthy American financier and convicted sex offender, Little St. James Island appears to be somewhat of a gathering place and is a well desired hangout among key figureheads, actors and royalty to the likes of former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey and even Prince Andrew. However, the people attending the lavish residence are likely do not go there to discuss “cutting edge scientific and medical research” as the Epstein VI Foundation would like you to believe, but rather go there to experience full-on sexual encounters with underage girls as young as fourteen.

Incidentally, Anthony Rapp was just 14 years old when Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted him after a party at Spacey’s apartment in 1986.

Infowars‘ Paul Joseph Watson is reporting that flight records show alleged child molester Kevin Spacey flew on the infamous ‘Lolita Express’ – the private jet owned by pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – along with former President Bill Clinton.

Infowars reports…