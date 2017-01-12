Latest, News, Sections, Video

Kellyanne Conway destroys CNN’s Anderson Cooper in explosive “fake news” dossier interview

Kellyanne Conway lays Into CNN's "FAKE NEWS" Anderson Cooper.

Kellyanne Conway and CNN’s Anderson Cooper clash in an interview over CNN’s reporting of the “fake news” documents dumped onto the internet that alleges Russian operatives have compromising personal and financial information about President-elect Trump.

Watching Anderson Cooper squirm and try to backtrack from what CNN pulled the other day, in conjunction with Buzzfeed, by running with a fraudulent story about Trump in Moscow.

Cooper got so frazzled by the fallout that he actually exclaims multiple times that…

“CNN is not Buzzfeed.”

