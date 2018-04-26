Kanye West’s tweets are a death blow to the Democrat Party

If the black vote in America moves even 5% to the right, then the Democrat party is in serious trouble.

The “house of cards” voting coalition built by the Democrat party on a foundation of “victimhood mentality”, is about to come apart.

Candace Owens huffed…

Then Kanye West huffed…

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

Now black America, gay America, female America, and hispanic America are blowing the Democrat party house down…

Black people don’t have to be democrats. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

The same goes for all the intersectional groups of the left that say you HAVE to be a democrat. That isn't true. Be free, think for yourself. https://t.co/01jMdg6ETa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 26, 2018

Gay people don't have to be democrats, either. https://t.co/GtD3uS8PHV — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 25, 2018

Jewish people don’t have to be democrats. — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) April 25, 2018

Women don't have to be democrats, either. https://t.co/lS5rkqmQ0I — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) April 26, 2018

Kanye West is from Chicago much like America’s first African American President Barack Obama. In a Wednesday tweet Kanye blasted Obama for doing nothing for Chicago during his eight years in office…“Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed.”

Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Zerohedge reports that West caused Twitter to further implode on Wednesday when he tweeted a picture of an autographed red “Make America Great Again” hat, which Trump responded to with “MAGA!

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Kanye addressed the uproar over his conservative leanings as well on Wednesday – tweeting “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.” To which Trump replied “Thank you Kanye, very cool!”

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

"A dragon is not a slave." pic.twitter.com/LhvuZnirCq — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) April 26, 2018

