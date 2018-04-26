in Latest, News

Kanye West’s tweets are a death blow to the Democrat Party

A dragon and a lion come together.

If the black vote in America moves even 5% to the right, then the Democrat party is in serious trouble.

The “house of cards” voting coalition built by the Democrat party on a foundation of “victimhood mentality”, is about to come apart.

Candace Owens huffed…

Then Kanye West huffed…

Now black America, gay America, female America, and hispanic America are blowing the Democrat party house down…

Kanye West is from Chicago much like America’s first African American President Barack Obama. In a Wednesday tweet Kanye blasted Obama for doing nothing for Chicago during his eight years in office…“Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed.”

Zerohedge reports that West caused Twitter to further implode on Wednesday when he tweeted a picture of an autographed red “Make America Great Again” hat, which Trump responded to with “MAGA!

Kanye addressed the uproar over his conservative leanings as well on Wednesday – tweeting “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

To which Trump replied “Thank you Kanye, very cool!”

What do you think?

