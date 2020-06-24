Just Awful: Nikki Haley Believes Garbage Bubba Wallace Noose Story — Now a Confirmed Hate Hoax

Another Hate Hoax–

The FBI on Tuesday released a statement on its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime.

NASCAR on Sunday released a statement revealing that a noose was reportedly found in top driver Bubba Wallace’s Talladega garage stall.

As The Gateway Pundit suspected, there was no noose.

“The FBI learned that garage 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week. The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019,” the FBI said in a statement.

In other words, the garage door pull rope wasn’t imagined as a noose until a racist narrative needed to be pushed out to the public.

Cristina Laila and The Gateway Pundit called it out as another hate hoax in our first report on the incident.

It was odd that Wallace never produced a photo of the noose.

And now we all know that it was a hate hoax.

But not everyone saw this hoax for what it was.

Former Governor Nikki Haley posted a hateful tweet attacking the racist “cowards” after she heard about the incident.

Never-Trump Nikki Haley’s initial instincts were wrong.Never forget that.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/just-awful-nikki-haley-believes-garbage-bubba-wallace-noose-story-now-confirmed-hate-hoax/

