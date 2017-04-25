Julian Assange Tweets video blasting fake mainstream media ‘news’

What the mainstream media said is far different from what western intelligence heads and a former US President said.

In spite of looming threats from the United States, including CIA director Mike Pompeo and US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Julian Assange continues to defend his record of factual accuracy and independence from any government body in any country.

Assange has taken to Twitter to post a short video demonstrating how western mainstream media pundits told total lies about Wikileaks. The video illustrates how even the heads of US intelligence and former President Obama admitted that Wikileaks had no connection to Russia.

Does truth still matter? Watch this video from Julian Assange and see for yourself.