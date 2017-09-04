Julian Assange says Trump will be “deposed immediately” if he blocks trade with China

US President Trump continues to box himself in when it comes to dealing with North Korea…and the deep state may be betting on just this fact as they continue to chip away at the US President’s stability, and move from a soft “swamp” coup to a full on coup d’état.

The dangerous consequences baked into Trump’s misdirected policy of dealing with North Korea by exerting pressure on China, is not lost on Julian Assange.

The WikiLeaks founder responded to Trump’s tweet threatening to ban trade with nations that do business with North Korea, warning the US President that blocking trade with China would mean certain removal from office..

Julian Assange tweeted…

90% of North Korea’s trade is with China. If Trump blocks $650B of US trade with China he’ll be deposed immediately.

On Sunday, POTUS Trump tweeted that he is considering “in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea.”

The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

