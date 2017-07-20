Julian Assange praises Trump’s move to stop arming Salaifsts in Syria

Assange once compared Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton to having to choose between two painful diseases.

Julian Assange has offered a strong endorsement of Donald Trump’s decision to stop the CIA programme to arm Salafist jihadist fighters in Syria. This was one of the flagship policies of the Obama administration.

The Wikileaks founder expressed his views in two Tweets which are reproduced below:

Trump ends calamitous CIA program to arm anti-Assad insurgents (WaPo). One of its largest budget spends. Where will the money go now? — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 19, 2017

At long last we have the first serious steps to peace in Syria. If @realDonaldTrump can avoid attacking Iran he might have a Nobel Prize. — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 20, 2017

Assange who once negatively compared Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton to having to choose between two equally painful diseases, seems cautiously optimistic about Trump’s move.

Assange is a committed anti-war activist who first rose to prominence when Wikileaks published the infamous Iraq War Logs which revealed the extent of US war criminality in Iraq during the aftermath of George W. Bush’s invasion. The leaks led to the prosecution and conviction of US Army whistle-blower Bradley Manning who provided Wikileaks with the information.

Donald Trump has not commented on Assange’s statement.