Julian Assange finds Hillary Clinton “CREEPY”

Julian Assange and Hillary Clinton have continued their war of words after the failed US Presidential candidate implied that Assange is a ‘Russian agent’.

Clinton told journalists,

“Assange has become a kind of nihilistic opportunist who does the bidding of a dictator. WikiLeaks is unfortunately now practically a fully owned subsidiary of Russian intelligence. He’s a tool of Russian intelligence”.

Like most people accused by Hillary Clinton of being a Russian agent, Assange is nothing of the sort. Wikileaksk recently released files leaked from Russia, as Assange promised Wikileaks would always do, when such things are unearthed.

Furthermore, Assange stated that Wikileaks would publish pertinent information exposing any would-be corruption in Ecuador were it to become available, even though Ecuador has defied the US in granting Assange much needed asylum. Thus far, Wikileaks has released information without fear or favour and will likely continue to do so.

But facts have never really mattered for Hillary Clinton, although they do matter to Wikileaks, so much so that Wikileaks has never once been forced to retract a single item they have ever published.

Assange who is clearly fed up with Hillary Clinton’s Russian blame game, Tweeted the following about the losing American candidate.

“There’s something wrong with Hillary Clinton. It is not just her constant lying. It is not just that she throws off menacing glares and seethes thwarted entitlement. Watch closely. Something much darker rides along with it. A cold creepiness rarely seen”.

It is difficult to argue with Julian Assange on this matter. I even stated that Hillary Clinton’s robotic and monotonous demeanour as one of the reasons she should not ever become president of anything.