Julian Assange blasts Twitter’s hypocrisy for selectively banning Roger Stone

The hypocrisy of Twitter’s sudden banning (permanent banning) of Roger Stone exposes the social platform’s hypocrisy when enforcing it’s terms of service.

The hypocrisy is obvious. Arthur Schwartz pointed out that while Stone has been banned neo-liberal pundit Olbermann still tweets…

“Twitter banned Roger Stone after he used some foul language & verbally attacked a CNN anchor. But this genius is still around. Weird.”

Twitter banned Roger Stone after he used some foul language & verbally attacked a CNN anchor. But this genius is still around. Weird. pic.twitter.com/A0InFdwIfx — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 29, 2017

Julian Assange was targeted for assassination, by Hillary Clinton no less, with many Twitter users echoing Hillary’s sentiment without punishment from the social media platform.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

WikiLeaks boss Julian Assange took issue with Twitter banning Stone, while copious users still use the platform without punishment after calling for his and Snowden’s assassination. “Twitter has suspended @RogerJStoneJr after saying CNN hosts are ‘lying’ ‘cocksuckers’ pic.twitter.com/O9n7gW7pfa However, explicit calls for my (and Snowden’s) assassination are just fine,” tweeted Assange.

Twitter has suspended @RogerJStoneJr after saying CNN hosts are ‘lying’ ‘cocksuckers’ pic.twitter.com/O9n7gW7pfa However, explicit calls for my (and Snowden’s) assassination are just fine:https://t.co/LankUBdLks — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) October 29, 2017

During the 2016 presidential election, WikiLeaks tweeted a story about loser presidential candidate “Crooked” Hillary Clinton gushing about how nice it would be if the US could assassinate Assange with a weaponized drone.

Washington Examiner reported…

WikiLeaks tweeted a story Monday claiming Hillary Clinton asked in 2010 whether it would be possible to kill the group’s founder, Julian Assange, using a drone strike. True Pundit reported Sunday that State Department officials revealed that Clinton asked, “Can’t we just drone this guy” at a Nov. 23, 2010, meeting with other officials. The report said Clinton’s suggestion was met with laughter, but also said Clinton was clearly “fuming” at WikiLeaks’ continued leaking of confidential State Department cables that she had signed.

“Hillary Clinton on Assange “Can’t we just drone this guy””