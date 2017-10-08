in Latest, News, Video

Julian Assange BLASTS mainstream media: Gives 3 simple steps to “Being A Journalist In 2017”

Julian Assange has outlined the key element to being a “Western journalist in 2017”

401 Views

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is saving aspiring journalists time and money (which may have otherwise been invested in University classes or unpaid internships), with a simple and straight path towards becoming a “Western journalist in 2017”…and the path to fame and fortune is simple.

Blame Russia for everything.

Via Zerohedge

Seemingly behind every major news event in the last number of years, Russia has been busy influencing world events simply by reporting on them, just like everyone else. And as RT notes, this, according to Assange, is key, as outlined in his three-point strategy on Friday.

First, “Pick a globally newsworthy event” which the Russian press “will also be reporting it by definition.”
Second, “Write story: Russian state secretly behind globally newsworthy event as proved by their press reporting it.”
And finally “Profit!”

Assange’s comments echo that of The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald who, on September 28, reported on the demise of “yet another major Russia story” that most major US media outlets ran with as fact, despite the lack of any evidence whatsoever.

Despite the fact that ‘Russia did it’ stories have been consistently debunked, the Catalonian independence referendum seems to have been the latest target, according to the MSM.

In the face of a brutal state crackdown by Spanish forces, Catalans voted overwhelmingly to leave Spain.

But, of course, this was not an action taken by the Catalan people (who have been seeking independence for 650 years) but a result of Russian meddling…

“Russian propagandists scored a victory in Spain this weekend after ‘boldly injecting fake news and disinformation’ into the debate over Catalonian independence and seemingly influencing the election results,” the Washington Post’s Dan Boylan wrote, citing “U.S. information warfare experts.”

So, that’s ‘fact’ now, and yet another example of the mainstream media adopting Assange’s strategy.

What do you think?

8 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 10

Upvotes: 9

Upvotes percentage: 90.000000%

Downvotes: 1

Downvotes percentage: 10.000000%

journalistsJulian AssangeRussia

Leave a Reply

Loading…

Russia’s plan to free itself from the US dollar is working better than anyone ever imagined

Iraqi and Middle East show more dignity over Kurds than Spain and EU show over Catalans