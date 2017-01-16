Latest, Video

Journalist, film-maker and author John Pilger gives the best description of Obama’s presidency you will ever hear

Renowned journalist, film-maker and author John Pilger gives RT his view on the future of US-Russia relations.

John Pilger nails it.

He describes Obama’s 8 year term as POTUS perfectly.

Warning to liberal Obama worshippers…the truth spoken by Pilger may damage your psyche, and lead to a permanent state of realistic consciousness, something frowned upon by liberal religious doctrine.

RT’s Rory Suchet asks all the right questions to Pilger…and Pilger does not disappoint (jump to the 12:30 mark to watch Obama’s “legacy” demolished).

“Obama has been one of the most violent presidents. He initiated a worldwide terrorist campaign with Hellfire missiles being fired by drones at so called terrorists…certainly at weddings and funerals…in some of the poorest countries in the world.”

“What I find personally some of the most anxious and almost shameful descriptions are those from so called intellectuals in the west…writers, journalists, people in the liberal establishment who have had all the privilege that they ought to know better, fawning in sycophancy to this man who has done what he was meant to do.”

“He served the power…He was meant to serve.”

Alex Christoforou
Writer and director forThe Duran - Living the dream in Moscow.

