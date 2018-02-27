Jordan Peterson explains why so many young men are committing mass murder? (Video)

Article first appeared on RPT…
Compared with the eighties and nineties, crime is way down in America, but rampage shooters are increasingly more common…and almost all the killers are young men.
Jordan Peterson gives a succinct, red pill explanation as to why young men are increasingly becoming more nihilistic, leading to events like what took place on Valentines Day in Parkland, Florida.
