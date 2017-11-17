John Podesta pens op-ed on Washington Post after Jeff Sessions hints at Special Counsel for Uranium-One deal

Clinton mafia top boss John Podesta is panicking over news that Attorney General Jeff Sessions said a special counsel for the Clinton-Uranium-One deal may be called.

Podesta sought safe refuge to deliver his lies on the Jeff Bezos-CIA funded Washington Post.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign chair is in ‘panic mode,’ after reports Attorney General Jeff Sessions is weighing a special counsel to investigate the Uranium-One deal. According to Fox News, the Justice Department head ordered senior federal prosecutors to evaluate whether or not a special counsel should investigate the Uranium One deal and “alleged unlawful dealings related to the Clinton Foundation.” Podesta penned an unhinged op-ed after the news, accusing President Trump and AG Sessions of attempting to turn the U.S. into a banana republic.

Podesta wrote in the Washington Post…