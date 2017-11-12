John Podesta met with smear firm Fusion GPS after the “Trump Dossier” was published

More news of Clinton mafia top lieutenants caught lying about their involvement in the smear Trump Dossier that is the core basis for the Mueller investigation.

It has now been confirmed that former Clinton campaign chair John Podesta met with PR smear firm, Fusion GPS, after the Trump Dossier was published. Remember that Podesta hd previously testified he did not know who paid for the dossier.

Hillary Clinton recently admitted that she paid for the fake news dossier that her spin machine is calling “opposition research” on “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah.

According to The Gateway Pundit, former Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta has some explaining to do. According to a new report, Podesta met with Fusion GPS after the discredited ‘Trump dossier,’ was released. The revelation is raising eyebrows as Podesta told Congress that he didn’t know who paid for opposition research firm for the shoddy ‘intel.’

Daily Caller reports…

Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta met with the founder of the opposition research firm behind the Trump dossier just after the dirty document was published earlier this year, according to a new report in The New York Times. The revelation is significant because Podesta, a longtime Democratic operative, recently told the Senate Intelligence Committee that he did not know who paid the research firm, Fusion GPS, to produce the dossier, which BuzzFeed published on Jan. 10. An associate of Podesta’s told The Times that he met with Glenn Simpson, the founding partner of Fusion GPS, to compare notes about Russia’s meddling in the election. Podesta’s associate told The Times that Simpson was considering whether his firm should continue its investigation of Trump’s alleged ties to Russia.

Via The Gateway Pundit…