John McCain urges President Trump to escalate conflict in Ukraine, by sending lethal weapons to neo-nazi forces

Let’s not forget that Senator John McCain was on the ground in Kiev, rubbing shoulders with neo-nazi elements overthrowing a democratically elected government in Ukraine in 2014.
Can you imagine a Russian member of parliament roaming the streets of a Black Lives Matter protest, holding private meetings with anti-government elements in an effort to overthrow the US government.
Here is John McCain with his neo-nazi friends, speaking to the Maidan crowds, openly calling for the violent overthrow of the democratically elected government…
This bit of asininity just came in from McCain: Send Weapons to Ukraine.
McCain also repeated idiotic comments on Russian interference in the US election.
If McCain wants to understand the source of the mess in Ukraine, Libya, Syria, and Iraq, all he has to do is look in a mirror.
McCain and his warmongering collection of neocons are the problem. The sooner McCain leaves the Senate, the better off the US will be and the safer the world will be.
McCain is personally responsible for much of the mess in Ukraine. He has blood on his hands.
By the way, is there any doubt McCain preferred Hillary over Trump?
@ggreenwald If meddling is an act of war, McCain is personally involved, with tremendous blood on his hands. https://t.co/TQwmQ6gHfT pic.twitter.com/bYlqb9XkOU
— Mike Mish Shedlock (@MishGEA) January 7, 2017
I am totally sick of fake-patriot, warmonger as*holes like senators John McCain, Tom Cotton, and Lindsey Graham.
— Mike Mish Shedlock (@MishGEA) January 18, 2017
“In the first of what will be many tests for your new administration, Russia and its proxy forces launched attacks against Ukrainian forces this week, killing at least seven Ukrainian soldiers and wounding dozens more,” McCain wrote in a letter to Trump released Thursday.
“That this surge of attacks began the day after he talked with you by phone is a clear indication that [Russian President] Vladimir Putin is moving quickly to test you as commander-in-chief. America’s response will have lasting consequences.”
Trump has expressed hope at improving relations with Russia and on Saturday spoke with Putin for the first time since Inauguration Day in what was described by the White House as a “positive call” that “was a significant start to improving the relationship.”
The call included discussion of “the main aspects of the Ukrainian crisis,” according to the Kremlin statement about the call, though the White House statement did not mention Ukraine.
On Sunday, violence flared in the Avdiivka-Yasynuvata area and was described by some as the worst escalation since the conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014. Russia has denied backing the separatists, but Western officials have said otherwise.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has blamed Ukrainian troops for the latest violence.
Under the annual defense policy bill, the U.S. president already has the authority to send lethal aid to Ukraine such as weapons and ammunition. Former President Barack Obama opted not to use the authority, instead sending non-lethal aid, such as economic assistance.
But McCain, a staunch Russia hawk, urged Trump to use the authority given to him by Congress.
“Vladimir Putin’s violent campaign to destabilize and dismember the sovereign nation of Ukraine will not stop unless and until he meets a strong and determined response,” wrote McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
McCain also reiterated his call for Trump to maintain sanctions on Russia and impose new ones for Russia’s interference in the U.S. election.
Failing to provide more help to Ukraine, McCain said, risks the country’s sovereignty and American credibility.
“Ukrainians are not asking Americans to do their fighting,” McCain said. “Nearly 10,000 Ukrainians have died to protect their homeland and many more are serving and have sacrificed for the cause of a free and united Ukraine. But America does have a proud history of helping free people to defend themselves.”