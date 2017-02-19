John McCain tells Meet the Press that President Trump is morphing into a “dictator”.

If anyone in the world knows about creating dictators it would be John McCain.

The US Senator has overthrown countless governments, and even consulted with ISIS terrorists before launching a war against the sovereign government of Assad in Syria.

McCain and “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd, were referring to Trump’s ever growing “fake news” list the President tweeted yesterday.

Is a free, independent press a vital part of any democracy? Of course it is.

Unfortunately the US main stream media is anything but free and independent. The western MSM machine is a corporate owned oligarchy that serves the interests of globalist neo-liberals and warmonger neoconservatives…not the American public.

Corporate media do not represent the people, they represent their shareholders… — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) February 16, 2017

Here is John McCain continuing his campaign to undermine the President of the United States.

Here is the transcript of the exchange (courtesy of Zerohedge)…