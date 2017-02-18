John McCain goes to Munich to continue his personal coup d’etat against President Donald Trump

US Republican Senator John McCain spoke at the Munich Security Conference in Germany and delivered more lies and cheap shots at President Trump and his worldview.

McCain did not mention Trump’s name once, but he didn’t have to…all the globalists in attendance knew who McCain was talking about.

John McCain is no stranger to starting wars and overthrowing sovereign governments. He personally oversaw the coup of a democratically elected government in Ukraine by neo-nazi forces. McCain met with ISIS leaders to start a brutal war in Syria.

And of course John McCain pushed for the Bush Iraq WMD invasion, and Hillary Clinton’s destruction of Libya.

John McCain speaking to warmonger, elitists in Munich about US exceptionalism is par for the course. McCain’s full speech below…

Zerohedge adds…