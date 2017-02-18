John McCain goes to Munich to continue his personal coup d’etat against President Donald Trump

US Republican Senator John McCain spoke at the Munich Security Conference in Germany and delivered more lies and cheap shots at President Trump and his worldview.
McCain did not mention Trump’s name once, but he didn’t have to…all the globalists in attendance knew who McCain was talking about.
John McCain is no stranger to starting wars and overthrowing sovereign governments. He personally oversaw the coup of a democratically elected government in Ukraine by neo-nazi forces. McCain met with ISIS leaders to start a brutal war in Syria.
And of course John McCain pushed for the Bush Iraq WMD invasion, and Hillary Clinton’s destruction of Libya.
John McCain speaking to warmonger, elitists in Munich about US exceptionalism is par for the course. McCain’s full speech below…
It’s one thing for Democrats or members of the “establishment” to bash Trump in public, however when members of his own party lash out, it may be time to get concerned, even if the person responsible happens to be a know critic of the president.
Breaking with conventional protocol, and failing to deliver the message of reassurance that U.S. officials visiting Germany sought to convey on their debut trip to Europe, republican senator John McCain said on Friday that Trump’s administration was in “disarray”. McCain told the Munich Security Conference, where earlier in the day Germany defense minister Ursula can der Leyen warned Trump to stop threatening the EU, abandoning Western values and seeking close ties with Russia, that the resignation of the new president’s security adviser Michael Flynn over his contacts with Russia reflected deep problems in Washington.
“I think that the Flynn issue obviously is something that shows that in many respects this administration is in disarray and they’ve got a lot of work to do,” said McCain who added that “the president, I think, makes statements (and) on other occasions contradicts himself. So we’ve learned to watch what the president does as opposed to what he says,” he said.
This is the same John McCain who earlier in the week was recorded in a prank phone call, in which two Russian hackers got the bellicore Senator to divulge key aspects of US strategy vis-a-vis Ukraine and Russia.