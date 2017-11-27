John McCain BLASTS Hillary Clinton’s constant whining: “You’ve got to move on”

In an interview with Esquire, Senator John McCain took issue with “Crooked” Hillary Clinton’s never ending book tour that blames everything under the sun for her pathetic 2016 presidential campaign..
At one point during the interview McCain blasts whining Hillary (in reference to the embarrassing book tour), “What’s the f***ing point?”
Paul Joseph Watson tweeted on the two corrupt warmongers now at odds…
Even Trump hater John McCain is tired of Hillary’s whining about losing the election. https://t.co/lqinHNZiUJ
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 27, 2017
The Daily Mail UK reports…
You’ve got to understand that you can’t rewrite history,’ McCain said in an interview published Monday.
‘One of the almost irresistible impulses you have when you lose is to somehow justify why you lost and how you were mistreated: “I did the right thing! I did!” The hardest thing to do is to just shut up.’
McCain had the Senate to fall back on when his presidential aspirations went belly-up.
Hillary had only a series of sympathetic TV interviews and her book tour.
McCain suggested she got back on the horse too quickly.
‘What’s the f***ing point?’ the salty former naval aviator asked: ‘Keep the fight up?’
‘History will judge that campaign, and it’s always a period of time before they do. You’ve got to move on.’
‘This is Hillary’s problem right now: She doesn’t have anything to do,’ McCain said.
