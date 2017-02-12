John McCain and President Trump are at war, but these photos show Senator McCain in bed with Al Qaeda and ISIS

These photos show that Senator John McCain enjoys the company of ISIS "thugs" and "murderers".

President Trump and Senator John McCain continue to ramp up their media war, after Senator McCain called the US President’s raid in Yemen a failure.

The Yemen raid left one Navy SEAL and a number of civilians dead.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the raid was a success, and anyone critical of it was doing a disservice to the fallen SEAL.

Hours later, John McCain went on NBC News to say it’s fair to criticize a mission for failing and still hold respect for those who serve, referencing his own life experience about a failed mission to save him from a prisoner camp in Vietnam.

Trump took to twitter in response…

“Sen. McCain should not be talking about the success or failure of a mission to the media. Only emboldens the enemy! He’s been losing so long he doesn’t know how to win anymore.”

Senator McCain has repeatedly blasted Donald Trump on foreign policy issues, notably Trump’s statements towards reconciliation with Russia.

Senator McCain warned President Trump not to lift sanctions against Russia, and has teamed up with five other senators from both parties on a bill that would require congressional oversight before President Trump should he try to lift the sanctions against Russia.

In an interview last week, Bill O’Reilly pressed President Trump to call Russian President Putin “a killer”. Trump did not take O’Reilly’s bait, and promptly responded…

“There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country is so innocent?”

McCain said he “strongly disagrees” with President Trump on Putin, saying…

“What we need to do is understand Vladimir Putin for what he is – a murderer and a thug.”

McCain calls Russian President Putin a “thug” and “murderer” every chance he gets, but the photos below of Senator McCain with ISIS and Al Qaeda “elements” reveal the real “thug” and “murderer.”

A picture is a worth a thousand words, as Johann Wolfgang von Goethe famously noted…

Tell me with whom you associate, and I will tell you who you are.

1. Senator McCain meeting with a few ISIS and Al Qaeda associates…

2. Senator McCain sharing a “Kodak moment” with ISIS leader Al Baghdadi…

3. Senator John McCain is joined by Senator Lindsey Graham, for this photo-op with a Bin Laden associate…