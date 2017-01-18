John McCain and Paul Ryan freak out over Obama’s decision to commute the sentence of Chelsea Manning

Paul Ryan and John McCain are not happy with President Obama's decision to reduce the sentence of Chelsea Manning from 35 to 7 years.

US Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Arizona Senator John McCain are not happy about Obama’s latest, high profile act of clemency.

Here is how John McCain feels about Obama’s decision to grant clemency to Chelsea Manning (as quoted by ABC News)…

“It is a sad, yet perhaps fitting commentary on President Obama’s failed national security policies that he would commute the sentence of an individual that endangered the lives of American troops, diplomats, and intelligence sources by leaking hundreds of thousands of sensitive government documents to Wikileaks.”

Paul Ryan had this to say, echoing much of McCain’s disdain for Obama’s act…