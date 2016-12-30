Latest, Video

John Kerry says the problem with Syria is that young Americans “don’t want to die anymore” – Jimmy Dore

Jimmy Dore tears apart the secret recording of John Kerry and his thoughts on the US involvement in Middle East.

Jimmy Dore and his crew of comedians properly expose John Kerry for the warmonger he is.

In this audio recording, US Secretary of State John Kerry explains that the problem in Syria is that young Americans are simply tired of fighting so many wars and therefore do not want to take part in another illegal US regime change war.

In other words…John Kerry says the problem with Syria is that young American men and women refuse to die, in order to overthrow a secular President Assad in favor of a Wahhabi, Al Qaeda-ISIS Sharia Law theocracy.

