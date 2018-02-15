Joe Rogan and Jimmy Dore deliver red pill truth on Seth Rich, Hillary and Obama (Video)

Article first appeared on RPT…

Joe Rogan and Jimmy Dore talk about the shady history of Hilary Clinton, and how Set Rich’s murder may very well be attributed to Hillary and the DNC.

From the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast…

Rogan and Dore discuss Obama’s corruption and how Hillary Clinton was not the lesser of two evils, just pure evil.

Jimmy Dore later explains how the gas attacks in Syria were a complete, BS false flag.