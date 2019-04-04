Joe Biden & Son exposed in massive Ukraine fracking corruption scandal (Video)

Connect with us

Joe Biden & Son exposed in massive Ukraine fracking corruption scandal

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 130.
Alex Christoforou

Published

5 hours ago

on

579 Views

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris examine how former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden may have leveraged the Maidan coup and war in East Ukraine to strike lucrative oil fracking deals in East Ukraine, along with a John Kerry family friend.

Limassol, Cyprus based energy firm Burisma Holdings, collected large energy contracts in the East of Ukraine, with Hunter Biden, Devon Archer and oligarch Ihor Kolomoyskyi, closely tied to the energy production company, which pushed for fracking exploration on land owned by East Ukrainian residents.

Via Zerohedge

Joe Biden appears to have made a major tactical error last year when he bragged to an audience of foreign policy experts how he threatened to hurl Ukraine into bankruptcy if their top prosecutor, General Viktor Shokin, wasn’t immediately fired, according to The Hill‘s John Solomon.

In his own words, with video cameras rolling, Biden described how he threatened Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in March 2016 that the Obama administration would pull $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees, sending the former Soviet republic toward insolvency, if it didn’t immediately fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. –The Hill

“I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion.’ I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,’” bragged Biden, recalling the conversation with Poroshenko.

Well, son of a bitch, he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time,” Biden said at the Council on Foreign Relations event – while insisting that former president Obama was complicit in the threat.

Interviews with a half-dozen senior Ukrainian officials confirm Biden’s account, though they claim the pressure was applied over several months in late 2015 and early 2016, not just six hours of one dramatic day. Whatever the case, Poroshenko and Ukraine’s parliament obliged by ending Shokin’s tenure as prosecutor. Shokin was facing steep criticism in Ukraine, and among some U.S. officials, for not bringing enough corruption prosecutions when he was fired. –The Hill

And why would Biden want the “son of a bitch” fired?

In what must be an amazing coincidence, the prosecutor was leading a wide-ranging corruption investigation into a natural gas firm – which Biden’s son, Hunter, sat on the board of directors. 

The prosecutor he got fired was leading a wide-ranging corruption probe into the natural gas firm Burisma Holdings that employed Biden’s younger son, Hunter, as a board member.

U.S. banking records show Hunter Biden’s American-based firm, Rosemont Seneca Partners LLC, received regular transfers into one of its accounts — usually more than $166,000 a month — from Burisma from spring 2014 through fall 2015, during a period when Vice President Biden was the main U.S. official dealing with Ukraine and its tense relations with Russia. –The Hill

The Hill‘s Solomon reviewed the general prosecutor’s file for the Burisma probe – which he reports shows Hunter Biden, his business partner Devon Archer and their firm, Rosemont Seneca, as potential recipients of money.

And before he was fired, Shokin says he had made “specific plans” for the investigation – including“interrogations and other crime-investigation procedures into all members of the executive board, including Hunter Biden.

“I would like to emphasize the fact that presumption of innocence is a principle in Ukraine,” added Shokin.

Joe Biden “clearly had to know” about the probe before he insisted on Shokin’s ouster. Via The Hill: 

Although Biden made no mention of his son in his 2018 speech, U.S. and Ukrainian authorities both told me Biden and his office clearly had to know about the general prosecutor’s probe of Burisma and his son’s role. They noted that:

  • Hunter Biden’s appointment to the board was widely reported in American media;
  • The U.S. Embassy in Kiev that coordinated Biden’s work in the country repeatedly and publicly discussed the general prosecutor’s case against Burisma;
  • Great Britain took very public action against Burisma while Joe Biden was working with that government on Ukraine issues;
  • Biden’s office was quoted, on the record, acknowledging Hunter Biden’s role in Burisma in a New York Times article about the general prosecutor’s Burisma case that appeared four months before Biden forced the firing of Shokin. The vice president’s office suggested in that article that Hunter Biden was a lawyer free to pursue his own private business deals.

President Obama named Biden the administration’s point man on Ukraine in February 2014, after a popular revolution ousted Russia-friendly President Viktor Yanukovych and as Moscow sent military forces into Ukraine’s Crimea territory.

***

Key questions for ‘ol Joe:

Was it appropriate for your son and his firm to cash in on Ukraine while you served as point man for Ukraine policy? What work was performed for the money Hunter Biden’s firm received? Did you know about the Burisma probe? And when it was publicly announced that your son worked for Burisma, should you have recused yourself from leveraging a U.S. policy to pressure the prosecutor who very publicly pursued Burisma?

Read the rest of Solomon’s report here.

Normski
Member
Normski

Why does none of this surprise me? – all the US is interested in is pillaging Ukraine for as much as it can get and use the country as a launch pad for NATO forces against the Russian Federation. Typical USA M.O. and now Washington is trying to do the same to Venezuela.

April 4, 2019 19:52
William H warrick III MD
Guest
William H warrick III MD

Hopefully this destroys Biden’s candidacy plans which will help Tulsi and Bernie.

April 4, 2019 21:00
Platon
Guest
Platon

Just as there is no global terrorism without state sponsorship, there will be no candidates without deep state approval.
It remains an open question whether Trump is controlled opposition or not.
Look around! How different would things be had Lady MacBeth of Arkansas been elected?

April 4, 2019 21:54
William H Warrick III MD
Guest
William H Warrick III MD

?!

April 4, 2019 23:08
Platon
Guest
Platon

The coke-addict son and the child-diddler father.
The perfect image of US Ruling Class ‘society’.
Quarantine the USA… now!

April 4, 2019 21:50
Phori
Guest
Phori

Oh, Happy Joe just goes around the World, spreading his touchy-feely, warm, and fuzzy joy, doesn’t he? Aside from his penchant for invading others’ personal and political spaces without being necessarily cognizant of or cogent in the underlying issues, he has something else that might need some attention, that of his kid’s getting all sorts of waivers to get a commission and, THEN, avoiding penalties once it was taken away. Might we not wonder “why” the youngster had to go with his pater overseas to make his fortune after his seafaring career path was sunk?

April 4, 2019 22:41

