Jimmy Dore exposes NATO’s “dark-skinned” ethnic cleansing campaign in Libya (Video)

CNN recently posted a propaganda fluff video that tries to make sense of the Libyan disaster.
CNN conveniently omits the NATO, US, Hillary Clinton sponsored bombing of Libya, the murder of Gaddafi and the western “coalitions” support of Al Qaeda – ISIS insurgents.
For CNN history starts somewhere in the middle without any context or explanation as to how Libya was plunged into immeasurable chaos and disorder, with no explanation why Libya was destroyed (hint: oil and euro/dollar protectionism).
CNN also omits NATO’s ethnic cleansing campaign within Libya, as reported by the Foreign Policy Journal, on January 2016…
Newly disclosed emails show that Libya’s plan to create a gold-backed currency to compete with the euro and dollar was a motive for NATO’s intervention.
The New Year’s Eve release of over 3,000 new Hillary Clinton emails from the State Department has CNN abuzz over gossipy text messages, the “who gets to ride with Hillary” selection process set up by her staff, and how a “cute” Hillary photo fared on Facebook.
But historians of the 2011 NATO war in Libya will be sure to notice a few of the truly explosive confirmations contained in the new emails: admissions of rebel war crimes, special ops trainers inside Libya from nearly the start of protests, Al Qaeda embedded in the U.S. backed opposition, Western nations jockeying for access to Libyan oil, the nefarious origins of the absurd Viagra mass rape claim, and concern over Gaddafi’s gold and silver reserves threatening European currency.
*****
While over the decades Gaddafi was known to make use of European and other international security and infrastructural contractors, there is no evidence to suggest that these were targeted by the Libyan rebels.
There is, however, ample documentation by journalists, academics, and human rights groups demonstrating that black Libyan civilians and sub-Saharan contract workers, a population favored by Gaddafi in his pro-African Union policies, were targets of “racial cleansing” by rebels who saw black Libyans as tied closely with the regime.
Black Libyans were commonly branded as “foreign mercenaries” by the rebel opposition for their perceived general loyalty to Gaddafi as a community and subjected to torture, executions, and their towns “liberated” by ethnic cleansing. This is demonstrated in the most well-documented example of Tawergha, an entire town of 30,000 black and “dark-skinned” Libyans which vanished by August 2011 after its takeover by NATO-backed NTC Misratan brigades.