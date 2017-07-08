Jimmy Dore blasts media silence on Trump-Putin agreement for Syria ceasefire (Video)

The Syria ceasefire agreement between Trump and Putin should be front page news on every site, but as Jimmy Dore correctly points out, the media warmongers prefer to focus on the fully debunked “Russia-Trump collusion”, instead of resolving the Syria crisis.

Dore correctly points out, during his analysis of the G20 meeting between both presidents, that to date not one single person can explain exactly how Trump “colluded” with Russia.

What matters is that Syria has a chance at some resolution and real peace, for which the mainstream media could care less.

What do you think?