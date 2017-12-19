Jill Stein now targeted for ‘Russian collusion’

In a last ditch effort to continue Mueller’s costly investigation into ‘Russian collusion’ and squeeze millions of dollars more from the US taxpayers, Senator Richard Burr (R-N.C.) told reporters Monday that the Senate Intelligence Committee has “two other campaigns that we’re just starting on,” in addition to the panel’s ongoing probe of alleged ties between the Trump administration and Kremlin officials.

That individual they are now looking into was then-Green Party candidate for President, Jill Stein – someone who has or has never had ties to Trump or his campaign.

So now the investigation is spiraling out of control, attempting to accuse Jill Stein of ‘Russian collusion’. Investigators will undoubtedly try to prove Stein’s ‘collusion’ by pointing to a dinner she attended in Moscow in December 2015, where she sat across from Vladimir Putin – where no evidence has been provided that she even spoke to the Russian President or that he himself even glanced in her direction.

The absurdity that Stein is a Kremlin agent shouldn’t come as a surprise, the fact that the unproven hysteria behind Trump’s involvement with the Russian government has made it a crime to even speak with someone who carries Russian citizenship.

According to Politico, Stein was the beneficiary of Russian-bought political ads on Facebook – but the number of ads bought by Russians on Facebook is far less than 1 percent of all election spending.

The expansion of the investigation to include Stein suggests that the Senate intelligence probe will continue well into next year.

Stein denies holding any substantive communications with the Russian government or RT but will cooperate fully with the witchhunt.

Complying with Senate Committee request, Jill Stein urges safeguarding elections from interference – while cautioning against the targeting of political opposition pic.twitter.com/YuHsBWJA0Z