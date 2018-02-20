Jill Stein demolishes clueless MSNBC reporter (Video)

Jill Stein completely smacks down this MSNBC host over the stupid Mueller Russian bot indictment.

Ron Placone‏ tweeted…

In @DrJillStein ‘s interview, MSNBC admits that they failed miserably with their election coverage giving excessive amounts of time to Trump for the sake of ratings but that it’s OK for them because they’re not Russian. This will not be a headline anywhere tomorrow morning.

In @DrJillStein 's interview, MSNBC admits that they failed miserably with their election coverage giving excessive amounts of time to Trump for the sake of ratings but that it's OK for them because they're not Russian. This will not be a headline anywhere tomorrow morning. Click here for the best news on Russia >> — Ron Placone (@RonPlacone) February 19, 2018

Jill Stein so handily destroyed the MSNBC news host that she even gets the host to admit that they meddled in the 2016 US elections, giving excessive amounts of time and promotion to then candidate Trump to boost ratings, and work to pit Hillary Clinton against a ‘thought to be’ easy opponent in Donald Trump.