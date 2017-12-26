Jeff Bezos scandal: Amazon executives caught up in a sex trafficking ring

Article first appeared on RPT.

In October RPT reported that Amazon Studio’s chief, Roy Price, was using his casting couch card a bit too liberally.

Price resigned from Jeff Bezos’ Amazon Studio, after a female producer publicly accused him of sexual harassment, telling her “You’ll love my d–k”.

Now a new report claims that Amazon employees have been caught “purchasing services from trafficked sex workers.”

Amazon employees are not the only ones busted soliciting sex from brothel workers. Microsoft executives also appear to have “purchased” services from trafficked sex workers.

Engadget reports…

The tech industry has a clear history of sexism and misogyny, but a recent Newsweek report highlights another problem. The publication got its hands on a slew of emails sent to brothels and pimps between 2014 and 2016 that document the industry’s patronage of brothels and purchasing of services from trafficked sex workers. Among the emails, which were obtained through a public records request to the King County Prosecutor’s Office, were 67 sent from Microsoft employee email accounts, 63 from Amazon accounts and dozens more from companies like Boeing, T-Mobile, Oracle and local Seattle tech firms. Some of the emails were collected during a 2015 sting operation that targeted sex worker review boards and resulted in the arrest of 18 individuals, including high-level Amazon and Microsoft directors. Two opted for a trial, which is currently set to begin in March.

The Gateway Pundit reports that this is not the first sex scandal Amazon has been caught up in this year.

In a shocking tweetstorm, actress Rose McGowan accused Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos of covering up her rape. “Rose McGowan is claiming that Amazon optioned a television series from her only to kill it soon after when she voiced concern about a possible move the company was making to bailout Weinstein,” reported the Daily Mail UK.