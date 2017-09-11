James Woods recounts “dry-run” hijacking attempt before 9/11 (Video)

Sixteen years ago today the US came under attack by Al Qaeda jihadists.

The Twin Towers at the World Trade Center were destroyed in the attacks, and conservative actor James Wood may have witnessed a 9/11 dry-run one month before 9/11.

James Woods was on Fox News a short while after the 9/11 attack, and told his story of seeing up to 4 of the 9/11 hijackers, acting as if they were preparing to hijack his Boston to LA flight.

Woods was visited by the FBI a day after 9/11 to tell his story to investigators.

James Woods’ “dry-run” testimony, follows a recent report from Fox News, that a new lawsuit claims the Saudi Arabian Washington embassy may have funded a ‘dry run’ for what would become the 9/11 attack.

According to The Gateway Pundit, on a flight from Boston to Los Angeles, Hollywood star and firebrand conservative James Woods witnessed what the FBI believes was a ‘dry-run’ for the 9/11 attacks. According to Reuters, Woods “tipped off the FBI about his encounter with four suspicious airline passengers a month before last Tuesday’s attacks on America.”

ABC News reported…