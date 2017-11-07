James Woods BLASTS Obama’s “boss George Soros” for playing identity politics with Texas church shooting

Article first appeared on RPT.

Conservative Hollywood actor James Woods tweeted a response to former President Obama’s plea for stricter gun laws, after the horrible Texas church shooting that left 27 people dead including a pregnant mother of five.

Woods even cited Obama’s “boss” George Soros in his reply to the former POTUS.

“We grieve with all the families in Sutherland Springs harmed by this act of hatred, and we’ll stand with the survivors as they recover…May God also grant all of us the wisdom to ask what concrete steps we can take to reduce the violence and weaponry in our midst.”

James Woods called on Obama’s “boss,” leftist billionaire George Soros to stop funding Antifa.

“Ask your boss #GeorgeSoros to stop financing #Antifa terrorism?,” tweeted Woods.

While we don’t yet know the motive of Texas church gunman Devin Kelley, evidence suggests he leans to the left. Woods hits the hammer on the nail’s head here. If you want to keep streets across the country safe, try cracking down on Soros funding the likes of Black Lives Matter and other leftist organization, while leaving gun owners alone. According to reports, Kelley wore “all black” clothes as he carried out the massacre. According to his now deleted Facebook page, it appears Kelley was a fan of CNN and Atheism. “Texas shooting suspect was dressed in all black, with tactical type gear and was wearing a ballistic vest, according reports from CBS News.

Paul Joseph Watson tweeted out that the Texas shooter had an interesting “LIKE” profile on Facebook and LinkedIn, full of Atheist organizations and CNN…

