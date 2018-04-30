in Latest, News

James Woods CRUSHES White House Correspondents’ Dinner “comedian” Michelle Wolf

The annual WHCD was a disgrace.

57 Views

President Trump decided to skip the White House Correspondents’ Dinner for a second consecutive years…smart move.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders represented the Trump White House, in what can only be described as an embarrassing night for America, and more specifically the liberal left.

Daily Show comedian, Michelle Wolf may have just tilted the 2018 midterm elections in favor of Trump and the Republican party, after she brutally roasted Sanders and joked about the benefits of having an abortion.

Michelle Wolf said this about Vice President Mike Pence’s pro-life stance on abortion…

“He thinks abortion is murder, which, first of all, don’t knock it ‘til you try it–and when you do try it, really knock it. You know, you’ve got to get that baby out of there. And yeah, sure, you can groan all you want. I know a lot of you are very anti-abortion. You know, unless it’s the one you got for your secret mistress.”

Via The Gateway Pundit

Michelle Wolf also mocked Sarah Sanders as Aunt Lydia in the Handmaiden’s Tale, a bull-dyke gym teacher and attacked Sanders over her ‘smoky eye’ look. Wolf concluded with the racist, sexist attack in which she called Sanders a traitor to ‘white women.’

Social media was set ablaze Saturday night and the shock spilled over into Sunday after Michelle Wolf trashed Sarah Sanders and laughed about murdering unborn babies.

Patriotic actor James Woods gave this gutter comedian a piece of his mind on Sunday.

Hollywood conservative actor James Woods called Michelle Wolf “low class trash”, as he replied to a Matt Drudge question asking why Sarah Sanders and Kellyanne Conway didn’t walk out as Wolf trashed them.

Woods then went on to blast the WHCD Association President…

Woods then tweeted that Republican women running for office in 2018, should use Wolf’s video where she trashes Sarah Sanders in their campaigns…

Woods then went on to call out Trump hating New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman…

Then Woods dropped this truth bomb on Michelle Wolf, who could not even memorize her ‘jokes’…

And finally, Woods tweeted this photo of Michelle Wolf without makeup…

The Duran
EUR
Donate
When you donate €20 or more, we'll send you our custom-made mug FREE! Your donations help us expose media lies and keep the fight at their doorstep.

Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media?

As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light.

Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.

Advertisements

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 0

Upvotes: 0

Upvotes percentage: 0.000000%

Downvotes: 0

Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%

James WoodsMichelle WolfSarah Huckabee Sanders

Leave a Reply

Loading…

Trump ask twitter followers what country ‘should host the talks’ between North and South Korea