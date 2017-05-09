James Clapper commits perjury, again. Still no evidence of Russian hacking (Video)

Julian Assange was quick to point out another James Clapper lie.

Here is Julian Assange’s response to James Clapper’s assertion that hackers only targeted Democrats and never went after Republicans.

DNI Clapper just misled or perjured himself to Congress saying that there was no release of Republican data. Proof: https://t.co/A2u3YFHShM — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) May 8, 2017

The main point of the Clapper / Yates testimony…no evidence of Russian hacking (good part begins at the 3:45 minute mark).

Director Clapper reiterated what everybody, including the fake media already knows- there is "no evidence" of collusion w/ Russia and Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

Fox News “The Five” break down the hearing…

During the circus testimony of Sally Yates and James Clapper, over the mystery “Russian Hacking” allegations, conjured up by Hillary Clinton, Robby Mook and John Podesta to excuse away their pathetic presidential campaign, we had US lawmakers bringing out checklists detailing the “Russia Toolbox” for hacking.

Zerohedge reports that Senator Whitehouse of Rhode Island opened with a very handy checklist detailing the “Russian Toolbox” for hacking the 2016 election. It includes everything from “Propaganda, Fake News, Trolls, And Bots” to “Assassination and Political Violence.”