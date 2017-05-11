It took Trump one simple tweet to destroy liberal left shock over James Comey firing (Video)

With one tweet and little video montage, President Trump exposed the Democrats hypocrisy after the James Comey firing.
Trump tweeted yesterday…
The Democrats should be ashamed. This is a disgrace!
#DrainTheSwamp
The video attached to the tweet crushes the entire snowflake, fake tears, fake outrage, liberal left Comey shock.
The Democrats should be ashamed. This is a disgrace!#DrainTheSwamp pic.twitter.com/UfbKEECm2V
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017
Trump preceded the tweet with this gem…
Dems have been complaining for months & months about Dir. Comey. Now that he has been fired they PRETEND to be aggrieved. Phony hypocrites!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017