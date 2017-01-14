It’s been 24 years since the US had a President who does NOT do illegal drugs. Trump changes this trend

Trump’s sober approach to alcohol and drugs contrasts with that of his last three predecessors.

If the neo-liberal, Hillary Clinton cabal needed anymore reason to hate Donald Trump, here are three…no drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes.

On January 20th, Donald Trump be the first US president in 24 years to have never used any form of illegal drug.

Barack Obama. George W. Bush, Bill Clinton have all admitted (and some taken pride) in using illegal drugs, from cocaine to marijuana.

Not only has Trump stated away from drugs, but he also steers clear from alcohol and cigarettes.

This fact alone contradicts the main stream liberal media’s narrative of a man out of control, and “drunk” on power. Staying clean in today’s day and age shows tremendous self control and self confidence.

Here is Trump at a 2015 New Hampshire town hall speaking to the effects of drugs, alcohol and cigarettes. FYI: New Hampshire has been hard hit by opioid overdoses in the Obama years.

“If you don’t drink and you don’t do drugs, your children … are going to have a tremendously enhanced chance of really being successful and having a good life.” “The world is so tough and it is so competitive that you can’t put yourself, as a child, or even as a parent, if you want that child to be successful, at a disadvantage of letting them drink or letting them take drugs because it is not going to work.” “They are going to be at a tremendous disadvantage and ultimately they may not recover.”

Via The Daily Caller…

Trump has long claimed that he has never once smoked cigarettes, touched alcohol or used drugs, which would distinguish him from the last three men to occupy the White House, all of whom either admitted to drug use or refused to deny it. While younger voters are more likely to support legalizing marijuana, for those who were born after January 20, 1993, Trump will likely be the first president in their lifetime to have never used illegal drugs. Trump cites his deceased brother Fred’s losing battle with alcoholism as one of his motivations for staying sober and says he tried to instill the same values in his children. “When my children were growing up, even when they didn’t know what drinking was, I’d say ‘no alcohol, no cigarettes, no drugs’” he said last April at a CNN town hall. ***** Barack Obama was open about his use of both marijuana and cocaine in his younger days, admitting to both in one of his books. When asked in 2006 whether he “inhaled” when smoking marijuana, Obama replied in the affirmative. “That was the point,” he said. George W. Bush admitted to having drinking problems in his youth and avoided denying accusations that he used cocaine. When running for president in 1999, Bush was the only Republican candidate who wouldn’t deny using cocaine. In 1999, when asked by The Washington Post why he wouldn’t deny using cocaine, he dodged the question. “I’m not going to talk about what I did years ago,” Bush answered, adding: “I made mistakes. I’ve asked people to not let the rumors get in the way of the facts. I’ve told people I’ve learned from my mistakes – and I have. And I’m going to leave it at that.” When asked in an interview about marijuana use, Bush hinted at using the drug but said he wouldn’t admit to using it. “You know why? ‘Cause I don’t want some little kid doing what I tried,” he said. “Do you want your little kid to say ‘Hey daddy, President Bush tried marijuana, I think I will’?” he added. When running for president in 1992, Bill Clinton – then-governor of Arkansas – admitted to having smoked marijuana but claimed he only did so “a time or two” while studying as a Rhodes Scholar in England. Clinton famously claimed he “didn’t inhale” when smoking marijuana.

Remember when Bill Clinton said…

“When I was in England, I experimented with marijuana a time or two, and didn’t like it. I didn’t inhale, and I didn’t try it again.”

Unlike Bill Clinton, Trump say,…“No Drugs, No alcohol, No Cigarettes.”