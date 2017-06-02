Israeli soldier shoots 16 year old Palestinian girl and leave her to die

It comes as the peace process between Israel and Palestine remains deadlocked.

A 16 year old Palestinian schoolgirl later named as Nouf Okab has been killed by Israeli soldiers after she took a knife to one causing a small abrasion.

The soldier then opened fire fatally wounding her.

A video has been posted on social media depicting the girl lying in pain as she bled to death while Israeli settlers with machine guns as well as soldiers gathered around her. Shouts of ‘whore’ and others cheering on her death could be heard in the clip.

Peace between Israel and Palestine is looking increasingly impossible.