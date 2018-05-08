Israeli military on ‘HIGH ALERT’ at Syrian border moments after US announces new sanctions on Iran

Reports have just emerged that the Israeli military, stationed on high alert in the Golan Heights, (an Israeli-occupied portion of Syria), have been given orders, along with local authorities to ready bomb shelters.

This comes literally moments after Donald Trump announced that the US would be withdrawing from the Iran-nuclear deal, aligning with Israeli interests. This was in major disagreement with Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany, and the EU collectively, as we have covered extensively in this article.

A tweet from Raf Sanchez breaking the story noted the uncanny timing, immediately following Trump’s announcement.

Israeli military tells Israeli civilians on the Golan Heights to ready their bomb shelters after the military picked up "irregular activity of Iranian forces in Syria". Warning issued minutes before Trump's speech due to start. pic.twitter.com/sI4ywpNJHH — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) May 8, 2018

Israeli sources have already stated the move was directly based on what they called “abnormal movements of Iranian forces in Syria.” Israeli sources have also added that:

“The army did not instruct residents to enter bomb shelters, only for local authorities to open public ones in case of emergency.”

This does NOT make the Israeli statement true, however, it does confirm that so-called “Iranian movements”, are what Israel is directly citing as the reason for their actions. They are not attempting to pass this off as standard operations. This could mean they want to create stories of Iranian troops being present, and “threatening Israel” before a possible Israeli attack, as a means of justifying it after the fact.

The Golan Heights belonged to Syria until they were annexed by Israel, during and after the events of the Yom Kippur War in the 1970s.

For ages, they were always Syrian, or Eastern Roman, as it were. The area is filled with fertile land below majestic fortresses, and the mighty Mount Hermon mentioned in biblical sources.

The hills and mountains of the Golan Heights would also, however, due to their natural geography, provide excellent topography for artillery. This is the primary reason for the Israeli occupation, in addition to the fertile plains – not every part of the middle east are sand and deserts.

The only people who belong on Syrian land are the Syrian people, and those whom they invite like their Russian comrades.

It is also possible, however, that Iranian troops could be conducting operations in Syria, near the Golan Heights. Iran has been formally invited by the Syrian government, who have the sovereign authority to permit any troops they want to operate on Syrian soil.

As a result, unless Iranian troops have violated the border of Israel, as defined by international law – not Israeli ambitions – Israel does not have the legal right to launch an attack against them, and claim self defense. Israel has, however, violated Syria’s sovereignty on numerous occasions, so there is no reason to believe they will respect it now. These events give one concern that this could be the next step towards war with Iran…or Syria.

