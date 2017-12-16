in Latest, News, Video

Israeli forces murder legless Palestinian in wheelchair

Abu Thurayeh lost his legs in a 2008 Israeli attack. Yesterday, he lost his life.

29 year old Abu Thurayeh from Gaza has been killed after being shot while in his wheelchair by Israeli forces in the occupied territories.

RT quotes his brother Samir as saying,

“He was injured in 2008 by an Israeli helicopter that targeted him after he brought down the Israeli flag and raised the Palestinian flag along the border. It did not stop him from demonstrating for Jerusalem. He went alone every day to the border”.

Abu had become something of a local folk hero as in spite of his severe disability, he continued to work washing cars from his wheelchair.

A fervent Palestinian patriot, he had been peacefully protesting against Israeli occupation along with many of his countrymen when he was fatally wounded by Israeli gunfire.

The following images of Abu have emerged shortly before he was killed.

Yesterday’s clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli armed forces were the deadliest yet. In total  Palestinians were killed while hundreds were injured, some severely.

Protests continue to day in the West Bank, Gaza and in Jerusalem/Al-Quds.

