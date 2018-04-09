Israel or France: Who attacked Syrian airfields, after false flag chemical attack?

According to Syria’s TV channels, there has been an “aggression on T4 airfield with several strikes, likely to be by the US”.

Meanwhile Pentagon officials deny any US involvement.

Zerohedge reports…

SENIOR U.S OFFICIAL SAYS NO TRUTH TO REPORTS OF ANY U.S. STRIKES AGAINST ASSAD BASES IN SYRIA

BREAKING: U.S. officials: The United States is not carrying out airstrikes in Syria — The Associated Press (@AP) April 9, 2018

So who was behind the Syrian attack, given yesterday’s Deep State chemical attack false flag in Douma that the US State Department is admitting is unverified?

All eyes turn towards Israel or France.

According to Zeorhedge, the US State Departments statement suggests that Israel (and/or France) may have taken the initiative to bomb Syria on its (their) own, although it is unclear if with or without Trump’s blessing…

Pro-regime Syrian channel reports: “an aggression on T4 airfield with several strikes, likely to be by the US”. Meanwhile Pentagon officials deny any US involvement. pic.twitter.com/Y2QYr6S5Pt — Ola Salem (@Ola_Salem) April 9, 2018

Syrians claim the US is bombing; Pentagon denies. pic.twitter.com/sNeQjzZB6S — David I. Ramadan (@DavidIRamadan) April 9, 2018

An interesting IDF tweet from February suggests Israel has had its eye on T4 for a while: “For a long time Iran and the Quds Force have been operating, with the backing of Syrian forces and the approval of the Syrian regime, from the Syrian T-4 Airbase near Tadmor.”

For a long time Iran and the Quds Force have been operating, with the backing of Syrian forces and the approval of the Syrian regime, from the Syrian T-4 Airbase near Tadmor. pic.twitter.com/U9H33vDF4O — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) February 10, 2018

We have this tweet coming out of France, where President Macron vows a ‘strong, joint response’ to suspected Syria gas attack…

#BREAKING Trump, Macron vow 'strong, joint response' to suspected Syria gas attack — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 9, 2018

