Israel and Iran BOTH support new ceasefire in Syria

For very different reasons and in very different ways, the governments in Tehran and Tel Aviv have expressed their approval for the new ceasefire in south western Syria that was established between Russia, the United States and Jordan. The ceasefire came into effect on the 9th of July although details of enforcement are still being coordinated between the three guarantor states.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi qualified his support by stating that such a ceasefire should ultimately be applied to all of Syria. Iran is currently the joint guarantor of de-escalation zones in other parts of the country along with fellow Astana Group members Russia and Turkey.

Qasemi stated,

“The (ceasefire) agreement can be fruitful if it is expanded to all of Syria and includes all the area that we discussed in Astana talks for de-escalating the tension”.

He continued,

“Iran is seeking Syria’s sovereignty and security so a ceasefire cannot be limited to a certain location…no agreement would be successful without taking the realities on the ground into account”.

In an extremely rare moment, Israel finds itself in support of the ceasefire, making Israel and Iran on the same side of an important issue albeit for different reasons.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated,

“Israel will welcome a genuine ceasefire in Syria but this ceasefire must not enable the establishment of a military presence by Iran and its proxies in Syria in general and in southern Syria in particular”.

He further stated that Israel will continue to,

“…prevent the strengthening of Hezbollah via Syria, with emphasis on the acquisition of precision weapons, prevent Hezbollah – or Iranian forces – from establishing a ground presence along our border, and prevent the establishment of an Iranian military presence in Syria as a whole”.

Israel’s perpetual excuse for its multiple illegal acts of aggression against Syria has been the presence of Iranian and Hezbollah troops in Syria. Both parties are fighting Salafist terrorist groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda with their Syrian partners. Both Israel and the traditionally Muslim Brotherhood linked Palestinian group Hamas have fought Syrian forces in the conflict.

Vladimir Putin stated in his press conference at the G20 summit in Hamburg that Israel had been consulted prior to the ceasefire deal. Netanyahu has now confirmed that he spoke directly with Russian President Putin about the deal as well as holding a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson who was present at the meeting between Trump and Putin along with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

